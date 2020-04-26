November 24, 1936 - April 18, 2020
Wauwatosa, WI -- Robert D. Kreul found peace on April 18, 2020 at 83 years old. He fought a hard battle against cancer. Bob was the son of the late Hazel J. (Kreul) Albrecht and Marion Kreul, and grew up in Janesville, WI. Bob was an IBM salesman, a tremendous athlete, and in a Bible study for many years with his best friend, Carl Tyggum, and other special men. He loved family vacations, festivals, and had a great love of music (Elvis), telling jokes, and dancing with his wife.
He was the beloved husband of Pat, his wife of 55 years, and is further survived by three children: Chris (Barb), Kim (Max) Marechal, and Kelly; grandchildren: Kristina, James, Jordan, Sam, Nick, Martilia, Ben, Lex, and Thandi; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Nyah, and Niko; and extended family: Lynn Cook, Becky Nelsen and families. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, who meant so much to him; sister-in-laws, Marney Close, Christy (John) Covault; and brother-in-law, Scot (Lynn) Drath. He was preceded in death by Scot's late wife, Billie Drath; and his brother-in-law, Mike Drath.