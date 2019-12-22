September 29, 1935 - December 16, 2019

Waterford, WI -- Robert D. Burton, age 84, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on December 16, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1935, to parents Jake and Eltia Burton. Robert proudly served his country for 13 years in the United States Army, including serving during the Korean War. While in the Army, one of the activities he participated in was soft glove boxing. Following his military service, he worked as a police officer in Janesville and as the police chief in the Village of East Troy. Robert was a longtime member of the DAV - Disabled American Veterans. He loved to tinker with wood working and build bird houses, as well as watching old Westerns, especially those with John Wayne. Robert was also a loyal Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Indianapolis Colts fan. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Claudine; children: Robert D. (Carol) Cox, Jr. (Burton) of LaPorte, IN, Steve D. (Sheri) Cox (Burton) of Venice, FL, Randy C. (Jennifer) Burton of Merrill, WI, Darren L. (Karen) Burton of Taipei, Taiwan, and Catherine M. (Shawn) Jaeger of Elkhorn, WI; grandchildren: Robert D. Cox III, Russell D. Cox, Amy L. Hancock, Ryan, Mark, and Adam Cox, Garett and Kelsey Burton, Courtney, Mykael, and Aaron Jaeger; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Samantha and Allison Blaubach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jack Fish. Full military honors will immediately follow. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be: Mykael, Aaron, Shawn, and Courtney Jaeger; Garett, Randy, and Darren Burton; Russ, Robert Jr., and Steve Cox. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, and Homes For Our Troops www.hfotusa.org are appreciated.

