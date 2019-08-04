February 25, 1936 - July 28, 2019

Conway, AR -- Robert Charles Scidmore, 83, of Conway, AR, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1936 in Janesville, WI, to the late Clarence and Eleanor Scidmore. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was 32nd degree Mason, and worked for General Motors for 30 years. He loved bowling and tinkering on cars and he loved to fly his airplanes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lois Scidmore; daughters: Pamela (Randy) Zimmerman, Sandra (Dan) McCullough, and Brenda (Walter) Adams; sons, Scott (Jenny) Scidmore, Robbin (Anna) Haley; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Dianne) Scidmore, Dale (Ruth) Scidmore; sister, Carol Amundson; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m., with Brother Robbin Haley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com