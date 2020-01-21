March 11, 1942 - January 9, 2020

Gulfport, MS -- Robert C. Rutherford, age 77, passed away peacefully January 9th, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS. He was born March 11th, 1942 in Long Creek, IL the son of Robert and Dorothy Mae Rutherford. Robert led a very active life, starting as a child with various jobs and volunteer work at the Decatur, IL YMCA, where he taught the blind to swim. At the age of 17, he joined the navy for life. He served 20 years active duty, both overseas and in the U.S. He served in Viet Nam, and was a plankowner for the Naval Career Counselor, NC rating. Retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1979, Robert moved to his family in Janesville. He was active in Scouts, Kiwanis and The Fleet Reserve Association where he served various offices, committees, commissions and branches over his 50 years as a loyal life time member. In 2001, he retired to The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, MS, where he enjoyed volunteering, helping and advising his fellow retirees. He helped to form FRA Branch 307 at the retirement home, and worked as branch secretary/treasurer until his death. He will always be remembered in Service, Loyalty and Protection.

He is survived by his sons, Adam Rutherford, and Eric Rutherford; and their mother, Betty (Richard) Howes; grandchildren: Alexis, Jasper, Anna; and great-granddaughter, Aubreigh; as well as his Aunt, Ruth Rutherford; and many cousins in Decatur, IL.

Robert C. Rutherford was cremated. A private service is to be held by his family.