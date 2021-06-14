November 17, 1957 - June 10, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Robert C. Prochazka, age 63, of Janesville died at the Agrace Hospice Center for Hospice and Palliative Care on Thursday, June 10, 2021 surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Janesville on November 17, 1957, the son of Myron D. and Rosemary (Casey) Prochazka. He graduated from Parker High School in 1976.
Robert married his soulmate of 48 years, Yvonne A. Snyder on June 4, 1977. He was employed by General Motors for 31 years retiring in July 2008. Following retirement, he drove school buses for Riteway Bus Company in Milton and Van Galder Bus Company in Janesville. He also drove for the Rock County Transit System transporting disabled persons to appointments.
Robert was a member of UAW Local # 95. He helped his brother, Michael with Christmas Toys for ECHO in which they were involved for many years. He coached Little League Baseball for over twenty years in both Janesville and Milton. He was an avid deer hunter who enjoyed teaching his grandsons how to hunt. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers, especially Badger hockey. He also enjoyed golf, especially when he golfed with some of his closest friends. Above all else, he was an avid Harley Davidson fan who liked riding his Harley.
Robert is survived by his wife, Yvonne; two children, Nicole Prochazka and Nathanial (David) Prochazka-Kinnetz; two grandchildren, Taylor Prochazka and Nicholas Prochazka-Kritz; his brothers and sisters, William (Olivia) Prochazka, Mary McGinniss, Stephanie (Michael) Anderson, Joseph Prochazka, and Margaret (Steven) Geller; numerous nieces, nephews; his beloved Italian greyhounds, Norman and Lola; his grand dogs, Winnie, Gertie, Nellie, and Grizzly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Michael Prochazka.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
