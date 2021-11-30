Janesville, WI - Robert C. Homan, age 96, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on January 28, 1925; the son of Benjamin and Marion (Badger) Homan. Bob enlisted in the United States Army before graduating from Janesville High School, his mother picked up his diploma, and he served during World War II in the European Theater of Operations, 106 Division, seeing combat in the Battle of the Bulge. He earned three Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge, and the Purple Heart. Bob was wounded in action , serving in Ardennes, France, and then volunteered to go back into action after recuperating. Bob married Phyllis Dewitt on October 5, 1944; and they were blessed with two daughters, Linda and Kathy. Bob organized the "Battle of the Bulge" reunions and was a lifetime member of the VFW post #1621. A faithful member of First Lutheran Church, the Janesville Elks, and the Purple Heart Association of Janesville. Bob served on the Janesville Police Department for almost 4 years, before becoming the owner and operator of Bob Homan, Inc., working as a Concrete Contractor.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Homan; daughter, Linda (Roger) Frank of Janesville; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; sister in-law, Elaine Homan. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Kathy Fooks; grandson, Billy Topp; great grandchildren, Dustin Pvoefrock and Randy Topp; and 5 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Committal with Military Honors will follow the service on Wednesday to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
