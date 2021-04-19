January 9, 1922 - April 15, 2021
MILTON, WI - Robert C. Gray, age 99, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living. He was born in Thibeau Point, Jefferson County, WI, on January 9, 1922, the son of Winfred and Myrtle (Dorn) Gray. Growing up, Bob learned to love farming, fishing, and fast pitch softball. He also grew fond of playing cards, especially euchre. Bob graduated from Milton Union High School in 1940. He married the love of his life, Penny Smith, on February 24, 1951, in Milton Junction, WI. Bob and Penny enjoyed 70 years of marriage before his passing. He retired from General Motors in 1983 where he had been employed for 30 years. Although Bob earned his living to support his beloved family at GM, his passion was farming. Bob farmed in cooperation with his brother for the majority of his life all in the Milton area. Even before starting at the plant, Bob farmed with his father as a young man instilling his passion. He enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the US from coast to coast. Family road adventures were many, allowing for trips to take in the country views and inspect all the crops along the way.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Penny; 3 children: Jeanne (Bill) Wallisch , Kenneth Gray, and Gerianne Gray; 3 grandchildren: Kyle (Mary) Wallisch, Kory (Pamela) Wallisch, and Katie (Matthew) Huber; 6 great grandchildren: Colton, Kaleb, Liberty, Faith, Owen, and Karson; brother-in-law, Nivard (Carol) Smith; along with many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph (Shirley) Gray; sister, Virginia (Wesley) Hare; and brother-in-law, Vincent (Mary) Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Agrace Hospice 2901 N Wright Rd Janesville, WI 53546 or online at https://www.agrace.org/donate. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for their care and support.