Footville, WI - Robert C. "Bob" Lythjohan, age 96, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. He was born on Dec. 27, 1925, the son of August Lythjohan and Estina (Gulhaug) Lythjohan.
Bob graduated from Oregon High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bob married Eunice (Lawry) Lythjohan on Dec. 27, 1946, in Oregon, WI. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Footville Heating and Plumbing for many years.
Bob was a member of the American Legion of Footville, Post 237, and the Orfordville Lutheran Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and time spent up north at his cabin on Lower Eau Claire Lake, truly his "happy place." Bob and Eunice were inseparable and also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. Bob loved attending his kid's and grandchildren's events and any opportunities to spend time with family and friends. He was known as a caring, supportive person.
Bob is survived by his son, Tom (Barb) Lythjohan; daughter, Judy Wilson; six grandchildren: Michele Nevels, Jason (Courtney) Lythjohan, Kyle Lythjohan, Brett (Alyssa) Wilson, Drew (Jessica) Wilson and Ross Wilson; great-grandchildren; Rileigh, Ashton, Breckyn, Auggie, Liam, Eli and Harper; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eunice Lythjohan; brother, Bruce Lythjohan; and son-in-law, Blaine Wilson.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, with Pastor Tom Kreis presiding. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orfordville Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare and SSM Home Health for all of the wonderful care and support given to Bob. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
