May 27, 1944 - March 7, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Robert "Buzz" P. Janes, 74, of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019, while surrounded by his family. Buzz was born May 27, 1944, to Grace (Branch) Janes and Marvin E. Janes. Growing up, Buzz was always a bright and active kid who enjoyed being involved and around others. In high school, Buzz excelled in speedskating, wrestling, and football. His strong work ethic and ambition were traits he carried with him throughout his entire life. They were the foundation that helped him become a master bricklayer and stonemason, as well as an educator in the fields of masonry and flatwork. Buzz was also a successful member of the local 07wi, taught in the State Apprenticeship program, and led a wonderful career that served many. Buzz was teacher by trade, but also at heart. He loved to help others learn, grow and understand better. He knew a little bit about everything and a lot about the things that mattered most. He knew what it meant to be a loving husband, supportive family man and follower of Christ. He was also a true and honest friend to all. Buzz was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus as well as an avid golfer. He spent much of his time golfing at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club where he became a two-time Senior Champion and formed many friendships. In his legacy, we will reflect on the countless ways Buzz led by example, lived by faith and served his community. We will remember that being good to others is always a noble pursuit and achievable if one only follows his lead.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Janes; his children: Richard (Elaine) Janes, Dennis (Sharon) Janes and Amy Moore; his siblings: Marvin Janes, John (Katherine) Janes, Daniel (Denise) Janes, Susan (David) Goldy (Janes), Michael Janes, Elizabeth (Michael) Sneath (Janes), Paul (Janet) Janes, and Mary Ellen Lehmann; his grandchildren: Brittany Janes, Morgan Janes, Samantha Janes, Elizabeth Lee, Brandon Moore, Alexa Moore, and Aiden Moore; and many loving family members and friends.

Buzz is preceded in death by his mother, Grace (Branch) Janes; his father, Marvin Janes; and his brother, William Janes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the church and from 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of service. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice. The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com