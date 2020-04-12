Robert "Bud" Albrecht

November 14, 1927 - April 8, 2020
Milton, WI -- Robert "Bud" J. Albrecht, 92, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Bud was born on November 14, 1927 in Milton to the late Robert Otto and Gladys (Klug) Albrecht. He graduated in 1945 from Milton Union High School, and enlisted in the Marines. On September 3, 1948, Bud married Betty Gessler and cherished over 70 years of marriage together. Bud graduated from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science (WIMS) in 1949. In 1950, Bud became a licensed funeral director, and joined his father at the family business of Albrecht Funeral Homes. He served his community until he retired in 2008. In 2014, Bud was inducted into the Milton Area Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Milton, and the American Legion. He loved golfing, goose hunting, and ice fishing. He loved his wife, children, and all his grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his wife, Betty Albrecht of Milton; children: Julie (Jim) Webb of Whitewater, WI, Connie (Jim) Tranter of Janesville, WI, Robert (Jane Olson) Albrecht of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren: Jenny (Kyle) Frank, Jill (Matt) Teubert, Joy (Pete) Harms, Andy (Jen) Tranter, Betsy (Jason) Steuck, Theresa (Jerod) Albrecht, Sara (Mark) Herrman, Adam (Tara) Albrecht; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Pam Albrecht; and three sisters: Muggs Brunett, Dorothy Guldhaug, and Spin FitzRandolph.
Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are handling the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Bud's name.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
A special thank you to the nursing staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave to Bud.
"I Love You All" Bud