Elkhorn, WI - Robert A. Bucholtz, 90, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Geneva Lake Manor. He was born October 29, 1931, the son of the late Clarence and Eva (Baldwin) Bucholtz. Robert was united in marriage to Alice T. Markancek on June 28, 1975 in Elkhorn, WI. Alice preceded him in death on September 21, 2009. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Tom) Gentile; granddaughter, Julie (Ryan) Percudani; two grandchildren, Araia and Trenton; one sister, Mary Church; niece, Pam (Al) Hagemann; and nephew, Scott (Jen) Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Alice; two children, Dennis Bucholtz and Janny Reichle; and brother-in-law, Bill Church.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00AM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol officiating. Interment will follow services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lakeland School W3905 County Road NN of Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Bucholtz Family.
