Robert "Bobby" Purnell III

February 24, 1962 - May 25, 2019

Newville, WI -- Robert J. (Bobby) Purnell III, 57, passed on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home in Newville, WI, after succumbing a long battle with heart disease. Bob and his brother Tom were co-owners of Southern Wisconsin News since 1984, which was a family business started by their grandfather Robert J. Purnell, Sr. in 1933. Bob took great pride in growing the business and knowing and caring for his employees. Heart disease struck Bob early in life, but he recovered from three heart attacks and several open heart surgeries, far exceeding doctors expectations. In his last year, the disease worsened, but he didn't let that stop him from enjoying life. He was a strong man. Bob was also an avid lifelong hunter and fisherman, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time in his boat catching fish with family and friends. He traveled to his island in Canada annually for the walleye spawn, and to the family cabin in Tomah, WI with his sons every year for deer camp. When he wasn't hunting or fishing, he was probably preparing for the next trip. Recently, Bob joined Crosspointe Church in Milton, WI. After joining, he felt at home and found a renewed passion in the word of God with the help of Pastor Ryan and the members of the church.

He is survived by many loving family members and friends who will miss him greatly, including his mother, Micki (Fred Meyers) Purnell; father, Bob Purnell II; sister, Jeanne (Dave) Endres; brother, Tom (Rene) Purnell; wife, Kris; children: Brennen, Maddie (Robert) Hanna, Zach, Jake; and grandson, Hunter.

Bob's visitation service will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home 1004 S. Main St., Edgerton, on Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. His funeral will be held at Crosspointe Church, 609 Campus St., Milton, on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m., following a 2 p.m. visitation. A luncheon will follow the service. His final wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread on his island in Canada. Please join us in celebrating the life of a truly great man we will all miss dearly, Bobby Purnell.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com