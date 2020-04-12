Robert "Bob" Wustmann

January 24, 1930 - April 7, 2020
DeForest, WI -- Robert "Bob" F. Wustmann, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Bob was born on January 24, 1930, the son of Ida (Kelsey) and Paul Wustmann. He worked at General Motors in Janesville, WI, and retired after 38 years of dedicated service. During the same time, he operated a small farm in Evansville, WI, which he farmed into his 70's. Farming gave him so much joy. Bob's love for farming started from his birth in a German immigrant community in S.E. Wisconsin. As a boy on his father's farm in Eagle, WI, Bob would help the neighbor plow their fields. He would walk beside a plow horse, guiding furrows on land that is now part of a Historical Park of Old World Wisconsin. Bob loved to dance polkas and waltzes. After retirement, he became an avid member of the polka circuit. He would dance 4 to 5 nights a week, attending dances all over Southern Wisconsin. Bob grew up a Milwaukee Braves fan. He also enjoyed attending Packer and Brewers games with family and friends. Bob was a man of simple pleasures. He loved nothing more than sitting by himself in a lawn chair on a warm humid evening, listening to the Brewers or his polka station on the radio and cursing at the mosquitoes. Bob was a friendly, easy going man, who enjoyed the company of family and friends. He enjoyed pitching horse shoes, bocce ball, card playing or just sitting and chatting with others. A person could locate Bob in a crowd by his boisterous laugh. Bob loved to laugh, which he always found a reason for sharing it with others. These last several years, Bob's polka circuit days were replaced with going to the Waunakee Community Center Monday thru Friday. He looked forward to his morning exercises, reading the newspaper, having lunch and enjoying the companionship of other members and staff. Saturday mornings were always a pleasure for Bob. He would drive to Gilbertson's Store in Keyeser, WI to have a beer and chat with other old timers, maybe even bringing home some Limburger Cheese. On Sunday mornings, Bob would have his breakfast at the Deforest Family Restaurant, where over the years the servers would know to serve Bob "his usual". Family and friends were stunned and saddened by his death. Bob was loved and respected for the full life that he lived. We are proud of the man, husband, father and friend that Bob was. Through adversity, Bob met life's challenges by hard work, punching the clock, farming, and supporting his loving family. He will be truly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly. May God bless his soul.
He is survived by his two children, Pam (Zac) Zacharias, of Fitchburg, Ron Wustmann, of Sun Prairie; two grandchildren, Stacey (Ernie) Torstenson, of Darlington, Shad (Wanless) Roberts, of Waukesha; seven great-grandchildren: Elsa, Liam, and Maggie Zhe, Mira, Ella Langley Torstenson and Charlotte Wanless. In addition, he has many nieces; nephews; many other relatives, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Paul Wustmann; his sister, Alma Klier; his brother, Alfred Wustmann; his first wife, Rosemary Arnold; his two sons, Robert and Gerald Wustmann; and his second wife, Emmajean Helen Albert.
Private family services will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent C/O Robert Wustmann, 234 Library Street apt. 311, Deforest WI. 53532. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com