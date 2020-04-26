Robert "Bob" Sperling

January 28, 1950 - April 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert J. "Bob" Sperling, age 70, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Chicago on January 28, 1950 the son of the late Harold and Marie (Kay) Sperling. Bob received his Bachelors of Arts in 1973, and his Masters of Science Degree in 1977 from the University of Wisconsin. He married Christine "Chris" Bagley on Aug. 19, 1972 at St. Monica Catholic Church, Chicago. They moved to Janesville in 1973, and he began his career as a Probation officer in the Juvenile Justice System for Rock County in the fall of 1973. He continued to serve the county as its manager until his retirement in the spring of 2007. Bob received a liver transplant in 2007, and was grateful for the many years of extended life he received. He served on the board of Rock Valley Community Programs, served on the City of Janesville Zoning Board and many others. In October 1994, he received the Wisconsin School Administrator's Special Award. Bob was very athletic during his life, running numerous marathons including New York, Chicago, Milwaukee and other local ones. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA and golfing, as well as following the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Bob will be remembered as a very gentle, caring, outgoing and humble person who always showed care and concern for others. He loved his wife, Chris! He never turned down a family member or friend's request for assistance. Bob had a thing of looking for definitions in the dictionary.
He is survived by his loving wife, Chris; three siblings: Kathleen "Kate" (Drew) Pignatari of Little Suamico, WI, Kevin (Cindy) Sperling of Frederick, CO, and William "Bill" (Carole) Sperling of Palatine, IL; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current conditions, private family memorial services will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. A public celebration of his life will take place in the future as conditions allow. Memorials in his name may be given to the UW Hospital Transplant Clinic.
