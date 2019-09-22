Robert "Bob" Schmid

November 22, 1927 - September 17, 2019

Dousman, formerly Delavan, WI -- Robert Ray (Bob) Schmid, of Dousman, WI, formerly of Delavan, passed away September 17, 2019. Bob was born November 22, 1927 in Elkhorn, WI, the youngest of ten children to Frederick and Avis (Simmons) Schmid. Bob married Charlotte Hines in 1952 in Walworth County, had a dairy farm, and raised three daughters: Gail (James) Beane of Westfield, Marcia (John) Koehler of Delavan, and Patricia Nelson of Los Alamos, NM. As an accomplished self-taught musician who played by ear, his favorite instrument was the organ. Bob entertained many people throughout his lifetime and will always be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him. Bob changed professions after farming, and worked for Southern Lakes Publishing, and Sta-Rite Industries in Delavan, from which he retired.

Bob is survived by his wife and daughters, along with three grandchildren: Kimberly Koehler of Delavan, Nicholas (Paula) Nelson, Nathan (Sarah) Nelson; and great-granddaughter, Paula Maria Nelson all of Los Alamos, NM; sister-in-laws: Gloria Schmid of Walworth, Joyce Bowden of Phoenix, AZ, Millie Olivet of Salt Lake City, UT; and brother-in-laws, Marlin Hines of Cameron, MO, Brian Ferguson of Melbourne, Australia; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering is planned at the Ewald Chapel at Three Pillars, 375 Hwy 67 Dousman, on Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 2 p.m., with Rev. Terese Leonhard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob Schmid's name to Three Pillars Senior Living Communities in Dousman, WI. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan assisted the family with a private burial at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Hwy. 67, Lake Geneva. WI. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com