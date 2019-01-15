Robert "Bob" S. Morgan

August 8, 1959 - January 12, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Robert "Bob" S. Morgan, age 59, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Janesville, on August 8, 1959, the son of Kenneth and Mena (Tronnes) Morgan. He married Sandra "Sandy" Witters on September 17, in Madison.

Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandy; three children: Jason (Niki) Morgan of Janesville, Jared (Abby Johnson) Morgan of Stevens Point, and Ashley (Mike) Ricci of Stillman Valley, IL; two grandchildren, Michael and Antonio; three siblings: Leanne (Terry) King of Belvidere, IL, Wayne Morgan, and Cindy (Mark) Yeske of Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Marceida McCool, Marvin Morgan, Wade Morgan, Elaine Jo Morgan, and Roger Morgan.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, from Noon until 3:30 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com

