Robert "Bob" Reed

February 18, 1929 - December 30, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Robert A. "Bob" Reed, age 89, of Janesville died on Sunday December 30, 2018 at Oak Park Place. He was born in Elmhurst, IL on February 18, 1929, the son of the late Walter and Marguarite (Dawson) Reed. Bob graduated from York High School and later married Julia A. Paulick in Villa Park, IL on August 17, 1956. Bob served in the National Guard for nine years. Over the years, Bob has worked at Amphenol Borg Corp., owned his own camera repair business, OMC, and retired from UW Whitewater in 1994 as an electronic engineer. Bob was a man of many talents. He could fix and design almost anything with electronics. He was also quite the handyman, and proficient at woodworking. He enjoyed going to collectable shows and travelling through out the United States, with his most memorable trip to Alaska.
He is survived by his wife, Julia; and four children: Gregg (Julie) Reed of Gray, GA, Gail (Randi) Evans of Poneto, IN, Geri (Tim) Kubatzke of Orangeville, IL, and Glen (Devon) Reed of Delavan, WI; and his grandchildren who he was very proud of: Christopher (Patricia), Jordan (Diedre), Melissa (Chad), Ben, Ashley, Kyle (Cheyanne), Riley, Robert, Amber and Seth; four great-grandchildren; and his brother: John Reed of Jeffersonton, VA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Walter, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made to Agrace HospiceCare, as they provided excellent care during Bob's final journey.
Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
