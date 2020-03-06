Robert "Bob" Parker

August 21, 1942 - March 1, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Robert "Bob" D. Parker, 77, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI. He was born August 21, 1942 in Elmwood, IL, the son of the late Charles and Isabel (Hoyt) Parker. Bob was united in marriage to Donna Webber on September 24, 1960 in Yates City, IL. Donna preceded in death on August 5, 2018 after 57 years of marriage. Bob worked for the Harvard John Deere Implement Dealer for 20 years and later for Elkhorn Chemical. He enjoyed farming and helping with 4H for his children. Bob was a member of Nunda Lodge No. 169 Masons for over 50 years in Crystal Lake, IL.

Bob is survived by his three children: Kevin (Rene) Parker of Fredonia, WI, Kristine (Manuel) Toledo and Douglas (Kristin) Parker of Walworth, WI; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Lynall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; and sister, Judy Parker.

Graveside service will be 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3045 State Rd. 67 Lake Geneva, WI 53147. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to Parker Family, 253 Clover Lane Fredonia, WI 53021.