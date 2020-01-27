Robert "Bob" Pakes, Sr.

August 27, 1954 - January 24, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Robert "Bob" E. Pakes Sr., age 65, of Edgerton, died Friday, January. 24, 2020, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on August 27, 1954, the son of the late Eugene "Gene" and Mary (Grant) Pakes. Bob married Karen S. Gessert on September 17, 1977 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Bob was first employed by Dana Corporation. During this time, he turned his hobby of working on engines into a small business, Pakes' Engine and Machine, which he ran out of his home. After Dana, Bob was employed for over 25 years at General Motors, while continuing to grow his shop. In 1995, Bob moved Pakes' Engine and Machine to its current location in Janesville, where it continued to expand.

Bob loved anything with an engine! He spent countless hours restoring old tractors and cars. However, the time he spent with his grandchildren was what he treasured most! Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor, generous spirit, and big heart. He rarely missed an opportunity to give a friend a hard time, and would often go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton, UAW Local 95, the Rock River Thresheree and a member and Director of AERA.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; three children: Jennifer (Chris) Krebsbach of Blaine, MN, Bob Pakes Jr., of Beloit, and Joe (Rachel) Pakes of Janesville; four beloved grandchildren: Sophie, Nolan, Emmett, and Violet, with his fifth (a granddaughter) due in May. He is further survived by his sister, Diane (Jim) Weins of Milton; and two nephews, Brian (Raegen) Weins and Eric Weins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Milton. Fr. David Wanish will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitations will take place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville, and again on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society or Agrace HospiceCare.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Bob's medical teams, for the care and support they offered: MercyHealth System; Erin at Stoughton Home Health; University of Wisconsin Hospital; Dr. Longo and his staff at Froedtert Hospital; as well as the nurses and staffs of Oak Park Place, especially Jennifer, and Agrace HospiceCare.