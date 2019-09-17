Robert "Bob" Nordstrom

December 5, 1950 - September 14, 2019

Waukesha/formerly Delavan, WI -- Robert "Bob" J. Nordstrom, age 68, of Waukesha, formerly of Delavan, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Waukesha. He was born December 5, 1950, to Lorraine Kay and Alan Nordstrom. He worked as an Auto Body Repairman his entire life, retiring in 2012. He was passionate for cars, any make, model, or year. He was also passionate for his Wisconsin sports teams. He never missed a Packer, Brewer or Badger game. Most importantly he was passionate for his family. He was a very proud father and grandfather.

Bob is survived by his children, Lorraine Nordstrom, of St. Charles, MO, and Robert Nordstrom of Wauwatosa, WI; grandson, Nicholas Klug of Janesville, WI; brothers, Leroy (Sandy) Nordstrom of Racine, WI and Ron (Carol) Nordstrom of Muskego, WI; and sister, Judy (Dennis) Berg of Bella Vista, AR; his nieces: Paula, Robin, Jenny, Emily and Mary; and nephews: Dave, Brian and Tom. Bob is preceded in death by his parents. Bob was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com