Harvard, IL - Robert "Bob" Neil Kresl, 66, of Harvard, McHenry County, IL, formerly of Janesville, WI died Sept 13, 2021.
He graduated 1973 from Joseph A. Craig High School, Janesville, WI. Bob received his Associate degree in Electronics from Blackhawk Technical Institute, Janesville, WI in 1975. Robert was the twin son of Edwin C. and Joan P. (Casey) Kresl born March 10, 1955. He married Theresa Wood 1974 in Janesville WI. They had three children together, Neil (Middleton, WI) Emily (Janesville, WI) and Alissa (Janesville, WI) He also had 7 grandchildren: Xen, Alex, Adam, Annika, Allegria, Brick & Lillian. Bob is survived by a twin bother William (Penny) Kresl (Delavan, WI) and another brother Dean Kresl (Milwaukee, WI) Bob had 3 siblings that preceded him in death, along with his parents. Sisters, Judy Millstead (Chicago), Jean Bowditch (Janesville), and another older brother Thomas Kresl (Oregon, WI). He is also survived by one niece, Erin (Bowditch) Flottmeyer. (LaCrosse, WI), and three grand nephews. Also surviving are several cousins.
Bob had an ability with electronics, including Ham Radio (call sign WB9BJX). Bob worked for many Electronic firms throughout his career. Oak Communications (Elkhorn, WI), Sieman's Medical Group (Chicago, IL), Tracor Northern (Middleton, WI), and a Commercial Electronics Company (Harvard, IL)
A Memorial Committal Service will be held Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, to lay Robert's Ashes to rest at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Mausoleum, Janesville, with a Private family graveside burial to be held, sometime in the summer of 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com.
