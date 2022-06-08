Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" Melchi, 72, died from COVID-19 on October 24, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Gerrie" Melchi, and his parents, John Richard Melchi and Emma "Breezy" Melchi. He is survived by his siblings, William (Susie) Melchi (WI), Sharon Selsing (FL), Jerry Melchi (FL), Jolene (Tom) Magiera (FL) and his 6 children, Dr. Lynsee Melchi (IL), Matthew (Megan) Melchi (WI), Jayne Griffith (WI), Jodi Pingel (WI), Jackie Vannatta (MA), and Janel (Bill) Buchko (WI). Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Bob was born October 2, 1949 in Hamilton County, Iowa. He considered himself a lifelong rambler, but lived much of his life in south central Wisconsin. From earliest memory, he wanted to be outside: fishing, trapping, hunting, tinkering, building. Just being outside. Bob had a vivid imagination and could build just about anything if you could sketch it out. He was a skilled craftsman known for his leathercraft and wood carving. Bob would have described himself as a jack-of-all trades and his career list, from horse farm manager to municipal water operator to factory worker, certainly tell that tale. He was very active in Roxbury Church of Christ as his faith was important to him. Family was also an important part of Bob's life, especially his children and late wife. Fishing with his late wife and best friend, Gerrie, was a favorite past time. Those that knew him will fondly remember swapping stories or working out a life problem over a cup of coffee at the dining room table or out in the shop or yard with a Busch Lite. There wasn't much of anything you couldn't talk about with Bob.
Bob was known for big hugs, a big smile, and an even bigger heart. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held for Bob on Saturday June 11, 2022 at 10am at the pavilion in Lustig Park in Janesville. Masks are appreciated, but not required at this time. We will also go fishing together in Bob's memory on Sunday June 12, 2022 at 1115 Hamilton Ave Janesville at 1pm. Bring your own pole. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Gifts Men's Shelter, 1025 N Washington St. Janesville, WI 53548 www.giftsshelter.org . The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.