March 28, 1955 - July 29, 2019

Milton, WI -- Robert "Bob" McCann, age 64, of Milton, passed away at his home on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born on March 28, 1955, to Robert and June (Schumacher) McCann in Janesville, WI. He graduated from Milton High School in 1973, and furthered his education by attending UW-Rock County College. He married Sandra Hill on November 1, 1980 in Milton, WI. Bob lived in Milton all of his life, where he was a route driver for Archway. He then owned McCann's Parkview Grocery in Milton, and then went to work for CB&K Supply in Janesville. In the past 10 years, he worked for Pertzborn Plumbing in Madison. Bob enjoyed going for rides, poker, playing cards, fishing, golfing, and playing softball. He was a coach, umpire, and referee for all sports. He was a huge supporter of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Milton Athletics. He was a creature of habit, who was famous for his one liners. He was a kind, nurturing and caring man, who was a friend to all. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend. He was one of the best and will be dearly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy of Milton; two daughters, Cori McCann, and Katie (Justin) Kuehne of Milton; two grandchildren, Piper and Mack; brothers: Murph (Carla) McCann of Lima Center, Dennis (Kathy) McCann of Stuart, FL, Jerry (Judy) McCann of Janesville, Stevie (Shelly) McCann of Milton; sister, Patti Igo of Milton; and many extended family members, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Howard; brother-in-law, Harvey Igo; and nephew, Josh McCann.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with a lunch to follow at 2:15 p.m. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

A special thank you to the Mercy Oncology Department, Mercy Hospice, and In-home nurse, Traci and Barb for all your support and kindness.