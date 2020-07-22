Robert "Bob" Mansur

April 7, 1934 - July 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert "Bob" W. Mansur, 86, of Janesville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18., 2020 Robert was born April 7, 1934, to Ross H. and Ruth Holiday Mansur. He lived east of Janesville on the family farm for most of his life, and graduated from Milton High School, receiving many awards and advancing to state in Forensics. He ran the family farm and owned RW Mansur & Associates, Insurance and Investments until his death. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Jean Ellen Addie, in 1952. They celebrated 52 years of marriage together before Jean passed in 2005. Together they had 6 children who include: Brian Mansur, Lea (Eric) Nimmo, Jim (Kristi) Mansur, Cheryl (Mike) Blackford, Dave (Cindy) Mansur and Jay (Penny) Mansur. Bob had many passions, including his church ministry and singing, and spent many years leading worship in the Free Methodist Church, as well as serving on many boards throughout the years. Bob and Jean traveled extensively with his business, as well as with singing in The Gospelaires Quartet. The highlight of his years was spending winters in Florida, and hosting many family members throughout the years.
Robert, also known to many as Bob, "Gpa", Grandpa, loved the Lord his God with all his heart, soul and mind, and cherished his family above all else. He took great delight in watching his family grow through the years, both in number and in their spiritual lives. He reminded us often that he prayed daily for each one of us by name. He considered that a joy and a privilege and will be part of his lasting legacy.
Bob is survived by his sister, Kathryn Schroeder. Gpa was also blessed with 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren (soon to be 32), and will be greatly missed by: Mark Mansur, Marcy (Britton) Johnson, Nicodemas Nimmo, Adrianne (Willy) Shelton, Nathan Nimmo, Mandie (Mike) Roehl, Katie (Scott) Ehle, Karley (Travis) Fix, Shara (Matt) Schutter, Celeste (Brice) Carlson, Jonathan Blackford, Cameron Blackford, Brianna Blackford, John (Brittney) Mansur, Brittany (Josh) Erdmann, Becky (Marc Thompson) Mansur, Sarah (David Figueroa) Mansur, Scott Mansur, Kayla (Jon) DuBois, Karie (George) Woki, Leanne (Dan) Prout, Lisa (Ryan) Bedtelyon, Kassondra Mansur, Kevin (Hope) Mansur and Joel Mansur. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; daughter, Cheryl; and his son, Dave. He is also predeceased by his granddaughter, Melissa; and his great-grandchildren: Avery, Rylee and David.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville, with Pastor Scott Whiting officiating, in accordance with Rock County Phase Two 50% capacity. The family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are recommended. The visitation will be followed by a private family service. The service will be live streamed on Facebook, Compass Church Janesville, and Youtube, Compass Church Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com