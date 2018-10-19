Robert "Bob" Knutson, Sr.

October 12, 1934 - October 18, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Robert "Bob" V. Knutson, Sr., age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Huntington Place in Janesville. He was born on October 12, 1934 in Janesville, the son of Orville and Marion Knutson, and went on to marry his loving wife, Norma Knutson on December 28, 1951. Bob worked as an Operating Engineer for Rockford Blacktop, and was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 150. Bob loved hunting, and was proud of his 3rd place World Record Caribou with Boone and Crocket. Bob had a remarkable sense of humor, and was extremely proud of his entire family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Norma; four children: Shelby (Lewis) Wallisch, Robert (Jan) Knutson, Jr., Susan Knutson, David (Ann) Knutson; son-in-law, Cris Lee; nine grandchildren: Jason Wallisch, Jamie Wallisch, Amber (Jason) Buster, Adam (Erin) Guernsey, Zachary (Sarah) Knutson, Jordan Churchill, Timothy (Patty) Knutson, Emily Knutson, Patrick Knutson; ten great-grandchildren: Zoe, Ryker, Connor, Reese, Brynn, Robert, Kollin, River, Ethan, Logan; three sisters: Karen Keller, Lois Reber, and Mary Vanetta; and many extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Linda Lee; and three siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service on Sunday. Committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online obituary and guest registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Bob's family would like to thank the staff of both Beloit Regional Hospice and Huntington Place, for all of their kindness and care.
