Robert "Bob" J. Fellows

February 24, 1956 - November 23, 2022

Evansville, WI - Robert "Bob" John Fellows, 66, of Evansville, WI, passed away on November 23, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1956, the third child of 8, born to Robert G. and Betty L. (Simon) Fellows.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Fellows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.