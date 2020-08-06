Robert "Bob" Fanning

January 17, 1940 - July 30, 2020
Tomah/Janesville, WI -- Robert "Bob" M. Fanning of Tomah/Janesville, WI, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health in LaCrosse. He was born in Leyden on January 17, 1940, the youngest child of Botious and Frances (Tobin) Fanning. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1959. Bob was employed at Bancroft Dairy in Madison until his retirement. After retirement, Bob became an avid walker, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening.
He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Connors of Tomah, and Marion (Richard) O'Leary of Janesville; brother, William Fanning of Janesville; along with many nephews and nieces who he loved to pieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his special friend: LaVonne Gerth; his dearest Jeffrey; and in-laws, Patrick Connors and Leona Fanning.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Bob's family would like to thank the staff of Tomah Memorial Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic of LaCrosse.
"May your soul rest in Peace."