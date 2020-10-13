January 30, 1954 - October 10, 2020
Janesville, WI - − Robert "Bob" D. Shea, age 66, of Janesville, was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with his loving family at his home bedside. He was born in Janesville on January 30, 1954 to John Sr. and Mary (Bostwick) Shea. Bob was a 1973 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. Bob married his loving and devoted wife, Kathleen (Cary) Shea on October 3, 1992 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Delavan; and they were blessed with one son: Spencer. Bob worked in auto sales for many years, and enjoyed working for Uber part time, where he felt fortunate to meet new people every day and affectionately became known as "Uber Bob". He was a Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan, and he will fondly be remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, and good friend. "Captain Bob's" contagious laugh and ability to befriend all will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; his son, Spencer; siblings: Steve (Gigi) Shea, Patrick (Kathy) Shea, Daniel (Nancy) Shea, Katie (Rob) Hamilton, and John (Emily) Shea, Jr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and two childhood siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Committal will follow Mass immediately to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to: Agrace Hospice.