Robert "Bob" Cook

June 28, 1960 - March 29, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Robert "Bob" J. Cook, 59, of Elkhorn, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Elkhorn. Bob was born June 28, 1960 in Elkhorn, the son of Earl and Veronica "Connie" (Finley) Cook. Bob graduated Class of 1978 from Elkhorn Area High School, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1982 with a B.S. in Agriculture Business. He was united in marriage to Sarah Godfrey on August 5, 1983 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. For over 25 years, Bob owned and operated Millard Feed-Grain and Agroliance Fertilizer and Chemical Co. He was involved in various agricultural enterprises, and the farming community in which he dedicated his life. Bob was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and formerly served on the Parish Council. He and Sarah enjoyed riding his Harley, and making cross country trips together. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather "Papa".
Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sarah; three children: Kate (Shane) Lonze of Elkhorn, John (Samantha) Cook of Whitewater, Elizabeth (Michael) Gobis of Houlton, WI; three grandchildren: Jacob and Lucas Lonze and Henry Cook; his mother, Connie Cook; mother-in-law, Mary Godfrey; and his three siblings: Patti (John) Obligato of Wauwatosa, WI, Mary (Michael) Poirier of Scottsdale, AZ, Tom Cook of Darien, WI. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl.
Private Memorial Mass celebrating Bob's life will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. SERVICE WILL BE LIVE STREAMED in the Pavillion at Evergreen Country Club at 10:30 a.m.. Following Mass, the immedaiet family will joing everyone for a Celebration of Bob's Life. Per Bob's wishes, an Irish Wake will be held to raise a glass and share memories. Harley-Davidson attire is requested but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elkhorn Scholarship Foundation in Bob's name for a student pursuing a career in agriculture. Online guest book is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Cook Family.
This service will be available on YouTube by searching "Robert Cook's Memorial Mass" or at this live stream link: https://youtu.be/eoqMAQwvnvw