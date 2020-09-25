Robert "Bob" Brandt

January 5, 1940 - September 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert C. Brandt ("Bob" or "Booby"), age 80, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Oak Park Place. He was born in Janesville, on January 5, 1940, the son of Walter and Viola (Wendt) Brandt. Bob graduated from Edgerton High School in 1958. After high school he joined the Army where he became a medic. Part of his training was sky diving in order to jump into any area where the medics were needed. He spent most of his service in Germany, but traveled to other parts of Europe. In 1961, he was honorably discharged and went to work at General Motors where he worked his way into supervision, and later transferred to GM in Detroit as a manufacturing engineer. Bob moved back to Janesville in 2005 to enjoy the remainder of his retirement. He retired from GM in 1999, then worked for Guardian Automotive as an integration engineer. Bob was an avid sports fan of the LA Rams, Detroit Red Wings, Badger football, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. (NASCAR). He enjoyed golfing and was part of GM retiree golf league. Bob was also a phenomenal cook, loved to host cook-outs, and lavish meals with friends and family.
Bob is survived by his siblings: Raymond Brandt, Jean Orton, Joan Dampier, Nancy Ringelsetter, and Carol (Mike) Romack; many nieces and nephews; and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Brandt; brother-in-law, George Dampier; nephews; and many more family and friends.
A funeral service with officiant Jerry Amstutz, will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. A Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com