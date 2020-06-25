Robert "Bob" Bleser

February 10, 1936 - June 22, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Robert "Bob" Paul Bleser, 84, of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Bob, youngest of the late Peter and Catherine (Lescher) Bleser, was born on February 10, 1936. A graduate of the Class of 1954 of Elkhorn Area High School, Bob went on to study and graduate from the University of Wisconsin Agriculture Short Course. On October 14, 1961, Bob was united in marriage to Louise A. Schmitt at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn. Bob farmed his entire life on the family farm in the Town of LaFayette. In addition to life on the farm, Bob also worked many years as a truck driver for Pepsico Food Service of Oak Creek, WI, Alpine Valley East Troy, WI, and with Stowell Catering of Spring Prairie, WI. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Elkhorn and a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus; International Harvester Collectors Club of International Tractors; South East Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectable Society; AMPI and Farm Bureau; and he was one of the co-founders of the Fagari Tribe.
Bob was a devout husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Louise; four children: Melissa (Mark) Messina of Montello, WI, Robert L. (Mary) Bleser of Elkhorn, Richard (Victoria) Bleser of Burlington, WI, and Brian (Sandra) Bleser of Elkhorn; six grandchildren: Dustin (Brittany) Shaw, Mark C. Messina, Andrew (Brittany) Shaw, Bridget Bleser, Brooke Bleser, and Bailey Bleser; and by six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Marion (Ed) Bass; brother, Frank (Gloria) Bleser of Elkhorn; and his sister-in-law, Yvonne Bleser of Lake Havasu, AZ; two godchildren, Mark Etten and Mary Jo Furman; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward (Shirley) Bleser and Lenard Bleser.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Private Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church Elkhorn, WI with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Elkhorn, WI. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the family farm W3431 State Road 11, Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to: Aurora at Home Hospice 116 N. Dodge Street Suite #8, Burlington, WI 53105. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.