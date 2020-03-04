Robert "Bob" Bianchetti

June 23, 1939 - March 2, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Robert "Bob" C. Bianchetti, 80, of Janesville, passed away the morning of March 2, 2020 at his home, with family surrounding him. He was born June 23, 1939 in Kingsford, MI, a son of the late Clifford and Ann (Rodman) Bianchetti. On January 9, 1957, Robert married Janet Steele, in South Beloit, WI. Bob was a master electrician within the construction field, retiring from Westphal and a member of the IBEW 890. He enjoyed restoring Model A and Model T cars with his brother John, going fishing, and hunting for turkey and deer. Later on, as the great-grandchildren starting coming around, he would love spending time with them; especially Ryerson, Emberly, Jaxson, and Branson.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; his children: Rick Bianchetti, Lanny Bianchetti, and Wendy Bianchetti; his grandchildren: DeeAnn (Paul) Senn, William (Jennifer) Bianchetti, Corina (Timothy) Ast, Crystal DeBauche, and Kara (Brandon) Davis; his 15 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, John and Michael Bianchetti. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lois and Betty; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bianchetti; and great-grandson, Bryer Senn.

Funeral Service for Bob will be held at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 4 p.m., with Pastor Tim Ramsden officiating. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.

We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Anne Traynor of UW Carbone Cancer Center, for her years of care; and the great teams at both UW Hospital and Meriter Hospital. We are also greatful for the staff at Agrace Hospice and Davita Janesville, especially Michelle, for all the care and compassion which was shown to us and to Robert.