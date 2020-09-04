July 11, 1949 - August 29, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Robert (Bob) A. Anderson, formerly of Edgerton, WI, passed away on August 29, 2020. Bob will always be remembered as a loving, kind, and caring husband, father, brother, and "Grampy".
During his last few days, he was cared for by his loving wife, Ginni; his daughter, Jodi Krukowski; stepdaughter, Julie Wipff; son-in-law, Scot Wipff; granddaughters, Sydney Allen, and Justice Wipff. He is also survived by his brothers: Gary Anderson, Mike Anderson; sister, Carrie Sagear of Edgerton; and son, Troy Anderson of Florida.