Robert "Bob" A. Urban

November 3, 1944 - December 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" A. Urban, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. Bob was born on November 3, 1944 in Janesville; the son of Robert W. and Sylvera (Maas) Urban. He married Joan M. Powers at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville on June 19, 1965; and they were blessed with two children: Todd and Kristie. He worked for Monterrey Mills for many years as a Shear Mechanic. He enjoyed watching all types of sports, but his favorite were Wisconsin teams; Badgers, Packers and the Brewers. He also liked hunting and golfing but fishing was his love.

