Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" A. Urban, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. Bob was born on November 3, 1944 in Janesville; the son of Robert W. and Sylvera (Maas) Urban. He married Joan M. Powers at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville on June 19, 1965; and they were blessed with two children: Todd and Kristie. He worked for Monterrey Mills for many years as a Shear Mechanic. He enjoyed watching all types of sports, but his favorite were Wisconsin teams; Badgers, Packers and the Brewers. He also liked hunting and golfing but fishing was his love.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan M. Urban; children, Todd (Weezie) Urban and Kristie (Greg) Cook; grandchildren: Bailley Murray, Piper Murray, Marcus Urban, Sawyer Murray, Michael Urban, Abbey Cook and Allison Cook; great-grandchildren, Eliza and Harrison; siblings, Mary (Gary Miller) Meske and Richard Urban.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, William Urban; daughter in-law, Barbara Urban
and grandson, Brett Urban.
The family would like to thank Dr. Staddler, Dr. Porter, all the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace for their care and kindness.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in MILTON. A private family inurnment will be held on a later date. Bob wasn't really a flower guy, so please send memorial donations to either Agrace Hospice or to a charity of your choice in his memory. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
