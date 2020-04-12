January 10, 1976 - April 6, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Robert Benedict Campbell II was born on January 10, 1976, in Glen Ellyn, IL, to Robert B. and Mary Jane (Colombo) Campbell. He passed away suddenly on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Kristi Austin; his exceptional stepsons, Owen and Aiden Martin; his cherished sister, Tiffany Campbell, and her partner Clint Palmquist; his in-laws, Rich and Linda Austin; and his many relatives from the Campbell, Colombo, and Austin clans.
"Robbie" was born into a warm and loving home 44 years ago. His parents cherished him, and worked hard to create a secure and happy childhood for him. Rob and his older sister Tiff have always been close; their epic shenanigans kept their mother in a heightened state of vigilance. He spent much time with his extended family, enjoying trips into the city for large gatherings, delicious Italian food, and lots of laughter.
After high school, Rob joined his dad in the family plumbing business while he pursued his associate's degree at College of DuPage. He eventually earned a bachelor's degree in special education from Illinois State University, a master's degree in social work from Aurora University, and, in 2017, a doctorate of social work from Aurora University.
Rob was very determined with an unusual capacity to work hard in the face of difficulties. Among the many notable experiences in his life were his epic battles with cancer, which began in his early 20s. Rob rarely dignified his enemy by acknowledging his struggles, but there are few stories of resilience and tenacity that are more inspiring to hear. Rob never blinked and never retreated. He was relentlessly positive and hopeful. With him at every step were an amazing array of physicians, oncologists, nurses, technicians, and respiratory therapists, and he regularly gushed about his medical superheroes, including Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, Dr. Kenneth Kesler, Dr. Malik Bandealy, and Dr. Michael Hobbs.
Rob was a man with a great capacity to love his fellow humans. He devoted his professional life to helping people overcome their mental, emotional and behavioral struggles. His easy disposition and wisdom made him an indispensable therapist and a trusted friend to many of his clients. His students at Aurora University, where he served as an associate professor of social work, and his colleagues at CA Counseling and Consulting, where he served as executive director, were blessed to have been taught and mentored by him.
To know Rob on a personal level, was to know a most creative and multifaceted soul. He was a man of passion-of many passions in fact. Rob was a well-respected (and highly feared) poker player, a baker, a stained-glass lamp maker, a gnome crafter and a prolific note writer. He excelled in gymnastics, had a black belt in Judo, knew just how to snag a trout with a fly and enjoyed working with leather, wood and glass. Rob loved to be outside. Given a choice on how to travel, he would choose his Indian motorcycle, a fishing boat, a speedboat or even a bobcat tractor. Rob was also an avid and skilled treasure hunter. Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, auctions, and any garage sale held great potential. Neighbors who previously had not given Rob much attention never quite looked at him the same way after meandering through one of his famous garage sales.
Still, it is undisputed that Rob's most enduring characteristic was his capacity to love others (and the canine among them). His love and devotion to his wife, Kristi, was a thing of beauty. He was a committed stepfather, a faithful brother, a loyal nephew, and hands down one of the best uncles a kid could hope for. The circles of his love expanded outward in impressive rings of connection. His fishing buddies, stained-glass enthusiasts, former students, staff, clients and their families, colleagues, and his enormous number of friends have lost a significant person in their lives.
Rob's role in the life of Owen and Aiden was perhaps his greatest joy and satisfying legacy. Rob loved to help them pursue their interests and ideas; he was their best fan and their most willing accomplice. His pride in teaching them to do interesting things, like building a wall or mastering a magic trick, was only eclipsed by his pride of having had a role in their development from rambunctious, little boys into fine, young men.
Rob knew how to live, and he masterfully drew others into his orbit. His radiance, grit, tenacity and positivity were not only remarkable, they were deeply inspiring and contagious. He truly brought light into this world, and those of us blessed to be warmed by it can only thank God for the tremendous gift of having known and loved Rob.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a financial gift in Rob's honor to Fair Haven Foundation, https://fairhavenfoundation.org, which is an organization providing gracious hospitality and compassionate support to seriously ill patients and their families traveling to Indianapolis for critical medical care. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.