July 21, 1936 - November 28, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Robert Bakke, 83, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 21, 1936 in Beloit and was the son of Howard and Gladys (Klug) Bakke. Bob and his twin Brother Donald were partners in B&B Builders. He also served in the National Guard for 9 years

He is survived by his children: William (Colleen) Bakke of Tennessee, Susan Bakke of Brodhead, John (Patty) Bakke of Waukesha, 3 grandchildren: Shaina (Brandon) Perry, Jarrod (Julianne) Bakke, Adria (Jarrett) Branch; 5 great grandchildren; and a brother Allen Bakke of Hayward. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy in 2015, twin brother Donald, and a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Fred Tinker. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville. A visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until time of service on Friday. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is handling arrangements for the family. Newcomerfh.com