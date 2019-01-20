November 16, 1923 - January 15, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Robert B. Roehl, age 95, of Edgerton, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Magnolia Township on November 16, 1923, the son of Arthur and Flossie (Nolty) Roehl. Robert married Arlene M. Boyd on April 28, 1951, at the Edgerton United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on September 20, 1999. He was a truck driver at Janesville Sand & Gravel for over 50 years, without an accident that was his fault. I find this amazing as he didn't have an official driving test until he was well into his 90's. Driving was his passion from the time he was a young man, even driving in a number of truck rodeos. He could give you six ways to get to one place. One of his proudest moments was finding out his son, Maynard, had not only followed in his footsteps, he would buy a truck, start a company that he would name, One Trip Trucking, Robert's CB handle. He wore his company clothes proudly. He was a long-standing officer on the Mallwood Board, spending hundreds of hours working for the benefit of the community. He was also a member of Central Lutheran Church. Robert enjoyed taking care of his yard, hunting, snowmobiling, boating, auctions and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his two children, Lori (Dan) Wakefield of Edgerton and Maynard (Pam) Roehl of Edgerton; stepson, Kenneth (Julie) Edwardson of Kansasville, WI; as well as eight grandchildren: Christopher Edwardson, Curtis Edwardson, Robert Sutter, Bobbi Perez, Jamie Roehl, Josh Roehl, Deanna Hopp, and Danny Wakefield; 11 great-grandchildren: Josyrum, Monica, Nydia, Brandy, Riley, Allison, Tyler, Avery, Alex, Eli, Avri; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lillian and Carmen. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Kenneth Roehl.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Jerry Pribbenow will conclude the time of visitation with a prayer service at 12 p.m., and a luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fassett Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Agrace Hospice, Janesville. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his son-in-law, Dan, for the loving care he gave to dad, and Valarie Henke for her help keeping dad home during the last couple of years. The angels from Agrace Hospice will never be forgotten for their care and comforting.