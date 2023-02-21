January 10, 1956 - February 18, 2023 St. Charles, IL - Robert B. Head, 67, of St. Charles, IL passed away on February 18, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. He was born January 10, 1956 in Prairie Du Chien, WI to Raymond and Delma Head. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He touched countless lives in many ways. He was a hardworking dairy farmer. A Dedicated member of Local Union 582 Laborer for over 15 years. He enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking. His greatest passion was teaching life lessons to his grandchildren through amazing adventures. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife Lisa, three children Angie Head, Amy (Brent) Riddle, and Paul (Laramie) Head, his mother Delma Head, a brother Mike (Tammy) Head, sisters Susan (Bruce) McMillian, and Joan (Mike) Gaar, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond and brothers Harold and John. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later Date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of the arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800
