January 30, 1949 - January 18, 2020

Bellville, TX -- Robert Arthur MacArthur, age 70, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Bellville Medical Center in Bellville, TX. Bob was born on January 30th, 1949 in Madison, WI. Bob attended Janesville Craig High School, Northwest Military and Naval Academy in Lake Geneva, and he graduated from high school in Minocqua, WI, in 1967. He was an officer in the Wisconsin National Guard before attending Milton College. He ran MacArthur Mink Farm for many years, before becoming a real estate broker.

He was married to Barbara Eastman from 1973 to 1995. Together, they raised their 3 beloved children in the Janesville area. Bob was an avid skeet shooter, hunter, and golfer. He served on the Clinton School Board for several years, and he enjoyed being part of his children's school and sports activities. He was a member of the Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church, Nature Conservancy board, American Legend, and Janesville Country Club. In his later years, he moved to Athens, GA, with his son, Brett, where he ran a framing business. He retired to Bellville, TX, to be closer to his daughter, Carrie. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, and adopting any animal that crossed his path, especially dogs. He had many friends and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.

Bob is survived by his sons, Jameson (Keri) and Brett (Wendy) MacArthur; daughter, Carrie (Jay) Grissom; his sister, Elizabeth McGinnis; niece, Christie Sikorski; and nephew, Rob Rogers; his ex-wife, Barbara Hillestad; and his five grandchildren: Kennan, Lauren, Mason, Alison and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur MacArthur and Frances (Wileman) MacArthur.

A closed family memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to www.aspca.org.