Robert Anton "Bob" Bruketa

Robert "Bob" Bruketa passed away Tuesday, August 2nd at his farm in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He was born to the late Beatrice and Louis Bruketa, February 20, 1955 in York, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffry and Mark Bruketa. Bob was the beloved husband to his high school sweetheart, Karen Bruketa (Hart). He was a dedicated father to Aimee Bruketa Cannon (sp Phil Cannon) and Patrick Bruketa (fiancé Samantha Smigelski). He was also a cherished uncle to Sarah Bruketa Kerr (sp Adam Kerr) and James Bruketa. Doting great uncle to Miles, Ellie, and Grace Kerr. He will be best remembered for his hard work ethic, generosity, warm smile, and sense of humor. Bob was a man who willingly helped everyone around him and will be sorely missed.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM on Monday August 9, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church 280 Haberdale Drive Footville WI. With Reverend Lawrence Oparaji officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Sunday August 8, 2021 with a prayer service at 6:00pm at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home 130 South Fifth Street Evansville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Donations made to Knights of Columbus Council #10920