Robert Altmann

April 7, 1937 - September 30, 2020
Janesville, WI- Robert "Bob" T. Altmann, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. He was born in Sheboygan on April 7, 1937, the son of Carl and Wilma (Knaak) Altmann. Bob was a 1955 graduate of Sheboygan Central High School, received his BS in both Physical Education and Science in 1959 and his Masters Degree in 1961 from UW LaCrosse, later having three generations graduate from UW LaCrosse. Bob married Lois A. Jaeger on June 19, 1965 at St. Paul's Evangelical Church. Bob was a teacher for over 40 years where he was a great teacher, respected by all and was always a "giver." He worked at Marshall and Franklin Junior High School, as well as Craig High School, where he also coached basketball. He loved all sports, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and was a season ticket holder for the Packer's since the 1960's. He enjoyed running, basketball, volleyball, softball and golfing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters! He was a member of Rotary Gardens and St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was an Elder.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lois of 55 years; 2 children: Michael Altmann and Melissa (Coire) Ruff both of Janesville; 3 granddaughters: Jesica Altmann, Bethany Schur and Madeline Schur; 2 sisters-in-law: Annette (Richard) Cahill and Dorothy (Bob) Suter; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; Wayne and Neal Altmann; brother-in-law, Donald Jaeger; and 2 sisters-in-law; Elaine Pierson and Ruth Jaeger.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville or Rotary Gardens, Janesville. For on-line condolences and memories: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
"The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to special friends, Dave Figi, John Evans and Jim McGrath for all the loving support given to Bob and his family, as well as Heartland Hospice, especially Nurse Amy for the loving care given to Bob".