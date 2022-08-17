Robert Allyn Shaw

September 4, 1956 - August 11, 2022
Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" Allyn Shaw of Janesville passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after a long battle with a stroke.
Robert was born on September 4, 1956, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Lauren Shaw and Ethel (Mosher) Shaw. He graduated from Parker High School in 1974. He also attended Blackhawk Technical College later in life. He was a hard worker in various factories like J-Star Industries, Ortega Taco Factory, and MPI to name a few.
He was married twice but mostly enjoyed the single life. His first marriage gave him a wonderful daughter named Jennifer Marie. He was an awesome Papa to his Granddaughter and Grandson.
Robert enjoyed camping trips up north, pow wows, fairs, festivals, various places to dine, casinos, and going out on the town. He loved animals including his dogs Tattoo and Lucky. He was a person people could talk to about most anything and he would give his best advice. He still went out and had many good times despite his illness.
Robert will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and staff that became like family. We would like to thank Marquardt Hospice for their kindness during his hardest times as well as St. Elizabeth's of Janesville for their compassion and dedication. He would also want The Next Inning of Orfordville to know he enjoyed his time there too.
Dad, this is not goodbye. Your memory will live on. It meant the world to me to spend a lot of quality time with you. I am grateful to be given a great childhood (yes you were the fun parent as my Mom said). We want you to look down upon us all and be proud of the people we are. So very sorry for all your pain.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and aunts, uncles, cousins mainly from the Richland Center area. He is survived by Jennifer Shaw (Janesville), Adrien Shaw (Janesville), and Summer Hawthorne (Rockford).
Per Robert's wishes no services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
