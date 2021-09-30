Robert Allen "Bob" Bramer

Elkhorn, WI - Robert "Bob" Allen Bramer, 76 of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Golden Years in Walworth, WI. He was born July 1, 1945 in Phillips, WI, the son of the late Arnold (Gus) and Julia (Muslick) Bramer. Bob graduated from Phillips High School Class of 1963. He went onto graduate from UW- Stevens Point in 1967 with a Bachelor's Degree in Wild Life Management with a law enforcement emphasis. Bob served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969 as a US Military Policeman stationed in Japan at Camp Zama and Tachikawa Air Force Base. He was a police officer in Kaukauna, WI from 1970 to 1972. Bob was united in marriage to Marilyn Hanson on July 11, 1970 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as a Conservation Warden assigned to Walworth County from 1972 to 2000. Bob was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Brewer's fan. Bob loved to travel, especially cruising. He has been all over the world, all seven continents. Bob especially liked New Zealand, Alaska and Antartica. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marilyn, two daughters; Christine (Matthew) Block of Schofield, WI and Barbara (Deaon) Hackley of Lafayette, IN, four granddaughters; Erin and Allison Block and Nadia and Kyra Hackley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley. Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Monday October 18, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church 104 S. Broad Street Elkhorn, WI with Pastor Dawn Spies officiating. Followed by a gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of Life 12:00 pm (Noon) to 4:00 pm at the Monte Carlo Room 720 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church and Pachyonycha Congenita Project at PC Project PO Box 17850 Holladay, UT 84117. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the care givers at Mercy and Meriter Hospitals, Dr. Gary Myron and to the hospice end of life care at Golden Years in Walworth.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.