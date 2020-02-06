November 27, 1946 - February 4, 2020

Avalon, WI -- Robert Alan Broege, age 73, of Avalon, WI died on February 4, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on November 27, 1946, the son of W. Charles and Maxine (Lloyd) Broege. He grew up on the family farm in Bradford Township, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1965. He married Lois Baumann on September 17, 1966, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clinton. Robert was a life-long Bradford Township farmer. He especially enjoyed raising Holstein cows, and horses. He was proud to exhibit them at many local, state and national shows. He was also a big fan of draft horses, and was one of the first farmers to plant soybeans in Rock County. Robert was active in the Emerald Grove and Bradford Township community. He served several terms on the Bradford Township board of supervisors. He was an active member of Emerald Grove Church UCC, where he served on its board and was a member of the Emerald Grove Cemetery Association board. He was active in FFA and 4-H as a dairy and horse project leader. He served on the AMPI Board and the Rock County Holstein Breeders Board.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lois Broege; three children: Alan Broege, Scott (Chris) Broege, Carrie (Jason) Ralph; two grandchildren, Caleb and Caden Broege; his sister, Barb (Gordy) Andrew; his brother, Roger Broege; his aunt, Marlene Larsen; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Leon) Waite; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Karen) Baumann; other relatives and a community of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 12 Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Emerald Grove Church UCC, 8127 Highway 14 East, Janesville. Pastor Mike Ligman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Memorials may be made to the Emerald Grove Church UCC in Robert's name.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com