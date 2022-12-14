Robert A. Swenson

JANESVILLE, WI - Robert Allen Swenson, age 85, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Cedar Crest Health Center. He was born on October 30, 1937, in New Ulm, MN, the son of Hilding and Mayme (Sogn) Swenson. He graduated from Winthrop High School, Winthrop, MN and Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
Robert married Ann Marie Arel on September 8, 1962, in Minneapolis, MN. He was employed for many years as a chemical engineer and was one of the founders of Tomah Products in Milton, WI which is currently Evonik.
Robert had a great love for music and was a member of the Janesville Concert Association. He was a member of the Esperanto League and the American Chemical Society. Robert was a devout member of St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church, Fitchburg, WI.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Karen Swenson; granddaughter, Laurel Majercik; sister, Linnea Ulrich; nephews, Matthew and Brian Ulrich; and niece, Tammy Fjeld. His wife, Ann Swenson preceded him in death on November 9, 2001. His parents and his brother, Don Swenson also preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Father John Chagnon will preside. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
