Robert A. Swenson

October 30, 1937 - December 11, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Robert Allen Swenson, age 85, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Cedar Crest Health Center. He was born on October 30, 1937, in New Ulm, MN, the son of Hilding and Mayme (Sogn) Swenson. He graduated from Winthrop High School, Winthrop, MN and Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.