March 15, 1922 - January 27, 2022
Harvard, IL - Robert A Stoxen, 99, of Harvard, died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his winter home in Texas, surrounded by family, just 6 weeks before his goal of turning 100. He was born March 15, 1922 in Spring Grove, IL, to Ralph Q. and Frances M. (Meyer) Stoxen. He married Martha M. Reese on January 6, 1945 in Harvard. Robert was a lifelong farmer in the Harvard area, and remained active in his farming business ventures to the end. Living through the evolution of farming from plowing with horses to iron wheel tractors to modern day equipment. He was also very active in the community. He was a member of the McHenry County board for 35 years ; member of the Harvard Volunteer Fire Department for decades; member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the church council; Chemung Township Supervisor for many years; member of the Harvard Moose Lodge; member of the McHenry County Farm Bureau since 1958; member of the Livestock Feeders Association; served on the board of directors of Dunham Chemung Insurance since 1956.
Robert enjoyed getting together with family and friends, telling stories from his past. He loved to take rides in the countryside to view the crops, and occasionally stopping to visit acquaintances or hitch a ride on a tractor. He enjoyed wintering in Texas from 1991 to his death. He enjoyed playing Euchre and 500 card games, and hosted many parties to do so.
He is survived by his son, Leslie (Nemia) Stoxen; his daughters: Dena Stoxen (Art Lowe), Patsy (Larry) Wachlin and Judy Stoxen (Christopher Hermonson); grandchildren: Ryan (Megan) Stoxen, Jason (Jessica) Stoxen, Robbie (Aislinn) Schacht and Jeremy Schacht (Michaela Donohue); great-grandchildren: Morgan Schacht, Alanna, Alicia, Christian, Elizabeth Schacht and Rylee Stoxen; his sister, Francis Hermann; sisters-in-law, Elzora Stoxen and Harriett Stoxen; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Donald and Ralph Jr.; and brother-in-law, Roland Hermann.
The visitation will be 4-8 PM Thur., Feb. 3, 2022 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033, and again Fri. Feb. 4 from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, W5502 WI-67, Walworth, WI 53184. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McHenry County Farm Bureau Foundation to support Ag in the Classroom, P.O. Box 1530 Woodstock, IL 60098
Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400