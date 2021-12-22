Edgerton, WI - Robert A. Phelps, 84, of Edgerton, WI continued his journey with the lord rejoining the love of his life Charlotte M. (Rhinehart) Phelps. He was born in Marshfield, WI April 26, 1937, son of Franklin Phelps and Edna Alma Miller. Robert was united in marriage with Charlotte on December 20, 1958 in Baraboo, WI. He served in the United States Navy from 1956-1958, where he remained in the Reserves from 1958-1963. During his service in 1956-1958, he visited 57 countries and many well shared stories along the way. He was employed at General Motors, in Janesville, WI, for 33 years until he retired. He was a very active member of Fulton Church. During his retired years, he was prominently active in 4-H as a shooting sports and forestry leader. He was proudly a part of Wisconsin's Rock River Valley Carvers and the Edgerton Senior Center, where he led carving classes and various activities. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports, gardening, camping, wood carving, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his sisters, LaVon Puttkamer and Patricia Tourdot of Baraboo.
By his loving children, Pamela (Duane) Murwin, Cynthia (Kevin) Phelps-Lee, Roy (Kathy) Phelps, Robert V. (Melissa) Phelps.
He had 13 grandchildren who he loved very much, Tom (Sarah) McLean, Tim Matthews, Tammy (Bob) Kettleson, Sarah (Oscar) Pollock, Mathew (Dakota) Pollock, Virgil (Carly), Ryan (Jessica), William (Lydia), Ross (Jenna Miller), Colin (Erin Cortilet) Phelps.
Chris (Kristin), Jim (Brenda) and Amanda Lee. Also survived by 29 Great-Grandchildren, special family members, and special friends including the Crawford, Fox, and Wheeler families.
Preceded in death by the love of his life, Charlotte of 55 years, his parents, his in-laws Virgil and Melba Rhinehart, his brothers Franklin and Clinton; his sisters Rosetta Lyke, Darlene Decker, Lenore Phelps (infant).
Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Fulton Church with Pastor Bob Wolniak officiating. Burial will follow at Fulton Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 AM until the start of services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Phelps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.