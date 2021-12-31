Robert A. Laukant

Janesville, WI - Robert A. "Bob" Laukant, age 59, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly of medical complications on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on September 30, 1962; the son of Max and Ruth (Giebel) Laukant. Bob was employed with Dean Foods in Chemung, IL for the past 13 years, working as a maintenance mechanic. He was a member of the Janesville Conservation Club, and would be considered by most to be an avid outdoorsman. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and spending time on his land in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his children: Amanda (Nate) Elmer and Chris (Kristin) Laukant; grandchildren, Wesley and Milo Elmer; and sister, Rosann (Bill) Dooley. Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Bob's family would like to express their appreciation to Jenn at Mercy Hospital for being such a compassionate soul during his time in the hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Laukant as a living tribute
