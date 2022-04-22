Robert A. Laukant

Janesville, WI - Robert A. "Bob" Laukant, age 59, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly of medical complications on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on September 30, 1962; the son of Max and Ruth (Giebel) Laukant. Bob was employed with Dean Foods in Chemung, IL for the past 13 years, working as a maintenance mechanic. He was a member of the Janesville Conservation Club, and would be considered by most to be an avid outdoorsman. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and spending time on his land in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his children: Amanda (Nate) Elmer and Chris (Kristin) Laukant; grandchildren, Wesley and Milo Elmer; and sister, Rosann (Bill) Dooley. Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Bob's family would like to express their appreciation to Jenn at Mercy Hospital for being such a compassionate soul during his time in the hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Laukant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.