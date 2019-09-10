July 5, 1929 - September 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert A. Hefty, age 90, of Janesville, WI, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on July 5, 1929, in Janesville, the son of Arthur and Elizabeth (Meischer) Hefty. He married Charlene Press on September 27, 1950, in Janesville. They were married for nearly 69 years. Bob worked at General Motors, Borden's, and later retired from Dana Corporation in Syracuse, IN. He then returned to Janesville in 1992, to surround himself with his family. Bob was a friend to every person he met. His legendary compassion and smile brought warmth to every room he entered. He enjoyed golf, working in his yard, and passing on his love of hunting and fishing to his grandchildren. His family will miss his endearing spirit, gentle demeanor, and his endless supply of "Grandpa Stories."

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene; three children: Bill Hefty, Rob Hefty, Teri (Pat) Kelly; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie Bartz; and two grandsons, Matthew Kelly, and Nathaniel Bartz.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com